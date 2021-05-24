Open in app
Sari Lakkis
Lists in Python, How to Store and Manipulate Collections of Data?

Lists are used to store collections of data where we can access and modify them easily. Let’s explore this important topic while solving a little problem.

Sari Lakkis

1 day ago·9 min read

Photo by Valeriy Kryukov on Unsplash

Why Do We Need Lists?

temperature = 45

Lists in Python

temperatures = [12, 45, 39, 18]

Elements in a List Can Have Any Type of Data

currencies= ["EUR","USD","CAD"]

Accessing Data Inside a List

print(temperatures[0])

Why do we count form zero?

Accessing the last element

print(temperatures[-1])
print(temperatures)

Changing values of elements in a list

temperatures[1] = 23

Solving Our Problem

temperatures = [30, 34, 32, 18, 10, 20, 8]

Computing the average using while-loop

i=2
print(temperatures[i])
i = i + 1
#we can write
i += 1temperatures = [30, 34, 32, 18, 10, 20, 8]
sum = 0
i = 0
while i < 7:
    sum += temperatures[i]
    i += 1
average = sum/7
print("The average is " + str(average))
temperatures = [30, 34, 32, 18, 10, 20, 8]
listLength = len(temperatures)
sum = 0
i = 0
while i < listLength:
    sum += temperatures[i]
    i += 1
average = sum/listLength
print("The average is " + str(average))

What if we indexed an element outside the range of the list?

IndexError: list index out of range

Solving the problem with a for-loop

for t in temperatures:
temperatures = [30, 34, 32, 18, 10, 20, 8]
sum = 0
for t in temperatures:
    sum += t
average = sum/len(temperatures)
print("The average is " + str(average))

Determining the maximum temperature

max = temperatures[0]
for t in temperatures:
    if t > max:
        max = t
temperatures = [30, 34, 32, 18, 10, 20, 8]
max = temperatures[0]
sum = 0
for t in temperatures:
    sum += t
    if t > max:
        max = t
average = sum/len(temperatures)
print("The average is " + str(average))
print("The maximum is " + str(max))

Finding the lowest three temperatures

Sorting a list

temperatures.sort()
print(temperatures)
temperatures.sort(reverse=True)

Copying a List

copyList = temperatures
copyList = temperatures
copyList.clear()
print(temperatures)
copyList = temperatures.copy()
top = 3
topList=[]
for t in range(top):
    topList.append(copyList[t])

The complete code

temperatures = [30, 34, 32, 18, 10, 20, 8]
max = temperatures[0]
sum = 0
for t in temperatures:
    sum += t
    if t > max:
        max = t
average = sum/len(temperatures)
print("The average is " + str(average))
print("The maximum is " + str(max))
 
copyList = temperatures.copy()
copyList.sort()
top =3
topList=[]
for t in range(top):
    topList.append(copyList[t])
print("The lowest three temperatures are: " +str(topList) )
Conclusion

Sari Lakkis

Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering | Entrepreneur | Wisdom Seeker.

